Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP triggered Ram Navami clashes in Bengal’s Murshidabad

“BJP has orchestrated the riots in Murshidabad. Officers have been transferred so that riots can be triggered. You have attacked and looted shops in Raghunathganj. You have unilaterally triggered the riots. You have looted shops during rallies. Shops and houses have been set on fire. Today or tomorrow, we will not spare anyone of you. People will do justice,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at Raniganj in West Burdwan district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back, saying, “This time the number of such riots has dropped because the ECI transferred Mamata’s favourite officers. But even then there shouldn’t be a single incident of violence.”

At least 20 people were injured in Friday afternoon’s clash over a Ram Navami rally at Raghunathganj town in Murshidabad. Police said on Saturday that they have arrested at least 30 people. State police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order.

“We have no problems with your processions on Ram Navami. Even our workers hold rallies. But they trigger riots. You held a rally at Suri in Birbhum with firearms. I don’t know why the administration isn’t taking action. Don’t blame me. They have snatched all my powers. They have handpicked officers who are close with the BJP and posted them in Bengal. But whatever they do, we will stay in Bengal,” Banejee added.

The Election Commission of India recently transferred several senior IAS and IPS officers across the state. Some were sent to other poll-bound states as observers. The list included the state’s chief secretary, home secretary, the DGP of state police, commissioner of Kolkata Police, several DMs, and SPs.

The chief minister also alleged that BJP has “snatched” her powers and “imposed President’s Rule unofficially.” “The people are my power. BJP harasses me every day and conspires against Bengal. You have targeted Bengal. We are targeting Delhi. Save yourselves,” she said.

“Even though I am an elected chief minister, the two devils in the Union government have snatched my powers and are torturing the people of Bengal. There is no need to identify them,” she added.

On Friday, the BJP attacked Banerjee over the violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

“Massive violence erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami during processions on the streets of Jangipur. This district has more than 70% Muslim population. Mamata Banerjee has turned several border districts of West Bengal into areas where Hindus feel unsafe. If the Trinamool is not voted out in 2026, the day may not be far when Bengali Hindus are forced to look for a new homeland. We cannot allow Mamata Banerjee to succeed. We cannot allow her to undermine the glorious legacy of West Bengal,” BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya wrote on X.