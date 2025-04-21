Mamata Banerjee lays foundation stone of 1600-MW power plant at Salboni

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of a 1,600-MW thermal power plant at Salboni in West Medinipur district on Monday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the foundation laying ceremony of a 1600 MW power plant at Salboni, in West Medinipur, on Monday. (ANI)

The chief minister said that a series of coal-based power plants were coming up across the state and work has also started at Deucha – Pachami, the largest coal mine in India, which would not just do away with any power shortage but is also expected to bring down the power tariff.

“A 660-MW power plant is almost complete at Sagardighi in Murshidabad. In Bakreshwar and Durgapur two units of 660 MW are coming up. The bidding process has started. At Santaldih in Purulia two units of 800 MW are being constructed,” Banerjee said, addressing a gathering at Salboni after laying the foundation station of the 1,600-MW power plant of the JSW group.

“Not only there won’t be any shortage of power, the power tariff is expected to drop in future once the Deucha Pachami coal mine is complete,” she added.

West Bengal has registered 110% jump in the number of power consumers in the last 14 years. At present there are more than 20.3 million consumers in the state.