Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Respected Amartya Da. We all are sincerely praying for your speedy recovery,” her message on the micro-blogging site, loosely translated from Bengali, read.

Sen, who had contracted a mild form of the virus, has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan, news agency PTI reported citing a health department official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze,” the official added.

Sen is currently in India, and has been in the country since the last week of June.