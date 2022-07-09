Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
“Respected Amartya Da. We all are sincerely praying for your speedy recovery,” her message on the micro-blogging site, loosely translated from Bengali, read.
Sen, who had contracted a mild form of the virus, has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan, news agency PTI reported citing a health department official.
RELATED STORIES
“At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze,” the official added.
Sen is currently in India, and has been in the country since the last week of June.