Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
kolkata news

Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen currently is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze, a health department official said.(Image via Twitter)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Respected Amartya Da. We all are sincerely praying for your speedy recovery,” her message on the micro-blogging site, loosely translated from Bengali, read.

Sen, who had contracted a mild form of the virus, has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan, news agency PTI reported citing a health department official.

“At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze,” the official added.

Sen is currently in India, and has been in the country since the last week of June.

Topics
mamata banerjee amartya sen covid-19 coronavirus
