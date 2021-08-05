Mamata writes to PM Modi, claims state receiving fewer Covid-19 vaccine doses

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged once again on Thursday that the state is receiving a much lower number of doses despite having a high population density. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ramp up the supply of vials. In her letter, Mamata expressed apprehension that the Covid-19 situation in Bengal might escalate if the vaccine supply is not augmented.

“West Bengal will require around 14 crore doses of Covid vaccines to cover all the eligible people. Presently, we are administering four lakh doses per day and are capable of administering 11 lakh doses per day. Yet, we are getting a much lower number of doses despite having a very high population density and a higher rate of urbanisation,” the West Bengal chief minister wrote in her letter.

Mamata also alleged that other states are being provided with a larger number of vaccine doses. She said other states can get a higher number of doses but Bengal cannot be deprived of doses. “I cannot remain a mute spectator to see Bengal deprived,” Mamata wrote. Mamata said several letters were sent to the Prime Minister but the Centre did not pay ‘due attention’ to Bengal’s needs. According to news agency ANI, the Bengal chief minister claimed that Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka received more vaccine doses.

Mamata said that the positivity rate in the state is currently at 1.57% due to the state government’s efforts. People familiar with the developments told news agency PTI that over 30.9 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bengal. The chief minister also said that the state is weighing options regarding reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation, according to another report by PTI.





