Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Man abducted in Bengal for antique coins he never possessed
kolkata news

Man abducted in Bengal for antique coins he never possessed

Police cited preliminary investigation and added two of the alleged abductors, Sheetal Agarwal and Shanawaz Mollah, were interested in the deal because they collect antique coins
By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in West Bengal have arrested six people for allegedly abducting a man to get 19th-century antique coins worth 20 lakh he falsely boasted of possessing. Investigators cited the probe so far and added the man was trying to cheat the six men by claiming to have the coins.

“We received a complaint from a woman alleging that her brother Akash Sardar was kidnapped by a few men and that the abductors have demanded a ransom of 20 lakhs. Six persons have been arrested from Bansdroni in south suburban Kolkata,” said Maqsood Hassan, additional police superintendent, Baruipur.

Sardar allegedly took 20,000 advance from the six with the promise that he would hand over to them the coins in a few days as he had to steal them from his home. He later told the six the coins were not with his family anymore and he could arrange them. “But when he failed to give the coins and was also not refunding the money, the men abducted him and demanded a ransom of 20 lakh, thinking that if they do not get the coins they would get the ransom of an equal amount,” said a second police officer.

Also Read | Bengal governor Dhankhar meets PM Modi in Parliament, TMC takes a potshot

Police cited preliminary investigation and added two of the alleged abductors, Sheetal Agarwal and Shanawaz Mollah, were interested in the deal because they collect antique coins. “They first demanded the coins as ransom. But when the family members said that there were no such coins, they demanded a ransom of 20 lakh,” said a third officer.

Police arrested the six after they sent Sardar’s sister with a bag to Bansdroni to hand over the ransom amount to the abductors. When two of the accused came to receive the money, a police team accompanying her intercepted them. Sardar was later rescued from a car parked nearby while the other four alleged abductors were also arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch

Elderly man falls while mowing lawn. First responders help him, finish the job

Tiny puppy gets a kiss from a camel. Adorable clip may melt your heart

Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP