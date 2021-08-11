Home / India News / Bengal governor Dhankhar meets PM Modi in Parliament, TMC takes a potshot
Bengal governor Dhankar described his meeting with PM Modi as a courtesy call.(Coutesy- Twitter)

Bengal governor Dhankhar meets PM Modi in Parliament, TMC takes a potshot

  • The meeting made Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which shares an acrimonious relationship with Dhankhar, take a potshot at him.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:23 PM IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, triggering speculation and criticism from the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in Bengal. However, Dhankar described his meeting as a “courtesy” call.

“WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi at Parliament House office @PMOIndia,” Dhankhar tweeted around 8 pm and posted a photograph.

Modi was in the Parliament to attend the last day of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

The meeting made Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which shares an acrimonious relationship with Dhankhar, take apotshot at him.

“We don’t know why the governor met the Prime Minister. Probably he is making preparations to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which he represents anyway,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

"It was a courtesy call," Dhankhar told reporters in Delhi after the meeting. He did not elaborate.

Raj Bhawan officials said Dhankhar did not specify how long he will stay in the national capital and whether he will meet Union home minister Amit Shah.

During his earlier trips to Delhi, the governor met Shah and submitted reports on law and order situation in the state.

The governor has been extremely vocal on political violence since the March-April assembly polls.

"Probably he informed the Prime Minister about the ongoing political violence. He can always do that," said Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

