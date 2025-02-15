Monitor lizard meat found in abandoned bag in Kolkata hospital; probe on

The Kolkata police on Saturday said they have registered a case after recovering alleged meat of monitor lizard from an abandoned bag at the ESI hospital at Joka Monitor lizards, a highly protected animal, are found across India but its population has been reportedly dwindling primarily due to habitat loss. (Representational image)

The case has been under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which criminalises the intentional or knowing harm of animals.

“Investigation is going on. A case has been registered. No one has been arrested yet,” said an officer.

People familiar with the matter said that on Friday some hospital staff noticed a few stray dogs playing with a plastic bag near the hospital’s canteen and hostel. Later a few chunks of meat were found from inside the packet. The police were immediately informed.

The meat was sent for examination.

“The monitor lizard is a highly protected animal. It is protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act,” said an official of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Monitor lizards are found across India but its population has been reportedly dwindling primarily due to habitat loss.

“They are often hunted for their meat and skin. There are false beliefs that the various parts of the lizard, including its tongue, tail and meat have medicinal properties. Sometimes the oil extracted from its fat is also used,” said an officer.