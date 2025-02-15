Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monitor lizard meat found in abandoned bag in Kolkata hospital; probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 09:57 PM IST

A few stray dogs were seen playing with a plastic bag near the hospital’s canteen and hostel, and later a few chunks of meat were found from inside the packet

The Kolkata police on Saturday said they have registered a case after recovering alleged meat of monitor lizard from an abandoned bag at the ESI hospital at Joka

Monitor lizards, a highly protected animal, are found across India but its population has been reportedly dwindling primarily due to habitat loss. (Representational image)
Monitor lizards, a highly protected animal, are found across India but its population has been reportedly dwindling primarily due to habitat loss. (Representational image)

The case has been under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which criminalises the intentional or knowing harm of animals.

“Investigation is going on. A case has been registered. No one has been arrested yet,” said an officer.

People familiar with the matter said that on Friday some hospital staff noticed a few stray dogs playing with a plastic bag near the hospital’s canteen and hostel. Later a few chunks of meat were found from inside the packet. The police were immediately informed.

The meat was sent for examination.

“The monitor lizard is a highly protected animal. It is protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act,” said an official of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Monitor lizards are found across India but its population has been reportedly dwindling primarily due to habitat loss.

“They are often hunted for their meat and skin. There are false beliefs that the various parts of the lizard, including its tongue, tail and meat have medicinal properties. Sometimes the oil extracted from its fat is also used,” said an officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On