Murshidabad: 1 killed after crude bombs hurled during family dispute over land

Kolkata: A 48-year-old man was killed after crude bombs were hurled allegedly during a dispute between two cousin brothers over the possession of a piece of ancestral land in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning, police said. Police said they have detained a few persons for questioning but no one was arrested till reports last came in. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Rafikul Sheikh. Among the accused are his cousin brother Hafikul Sheikh, his son and a few others.

“A dispute had been going on for long between the two cousins over a piece of ancestral land. On Tuesday morning, when the members of the two families were fighting, at least two crude bombs were hurled. Rafikul was killed on the spot,” said an officer of Nowda police station.

Police have detained a few persons for questioning. No one was arrested till reports last came in.

Local residents said that at least three more persons sustained injuries. Police said that the injuries were not serious. They were taken to a hospital where they were admitted.

Police were trying to find out from where the families procured the crude bombs. A first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

The incident comes just eight days after a 13-year-old girl was killed in an explosion triggered by a crude bomb hurled by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers after the party won the Kaliganj assembly seat in a bye-election.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman was killed by her brother-in-law at Suti in the same district. The woman Pinki Das was attacked with a sickle after a heated altercation between the two families over a plot of land. The accused Nibir Das was arrested, police said.