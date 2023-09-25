News / Cities / Kolkata News / Myanmar student, his abductors involved in illicit hair trade: Bengal police

Myanmar student, his abductors involved in illicit hair trade: Bengal police

By HT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 09:28 PM IST

The Myanmar student was allegedly abducted from his rented accommodation outside the Visva-Bharati campus on Thursday by a gang, and he was rescued from the beach town of Talseri in Odisha on Saturday

A 31-year-old Myanmarese student from Visva-Bharati in West Bengal, who was reportedly abducted and later rescued by police, was allegedly involved in an illegal trade dealing with human hair, police have learnt after preliminary investigations.

The Myanmar student has been pursuing PhD in Visva Bharati and living in India since 2002. (File Photo)
The student Panchara Thai was allegedly abducted from his rented accommodation outside the V-B campus on Thursday by a gang. He was rescued from the beach town of Talseri in Odisha on Saturday. Police said 12 persons were arrested.

Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that the victim and the abductors were allegedly involved in some illicit business dealing with human hair. It was an old business rivalry as the victim owed them money.

“During questioning the accused persons said that they all deal with human hair which is primarily used to make wig. The victim was also involved in the trade. He owed them around 50 lakhs. We are verifying the statements. Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer of Birbhum district.

Thai is pursuing PhD in V-B and has been living in India since 2002. Police are now trying to find out the role the victim had in the trade and how he managed to operate while staying in India with a student visa.

Police said that while four of the accused persons are from Birbhum, the rest are from East Midnapore district, which shares its border with Odisha. The victim had business dealings with the accused persons from East Midnapore.

Mahua Banerjee, the university’s official spokesperson, told HT on Friday that the Myanmar embassy was informed about the incident.

