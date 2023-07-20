Kolkata woman dies by suicide in hotel room, daughter survives attempt: Police

KOLKATA: A woman in her fifties was found dead in a room of a central Kolkata hotel where she had been staying with her 34-year-old daughter for more than a month, police said. Police said it was not clear why the woman and her 34-year-old daughter had been staying in hotels for the past few months (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Her daughter was found unconscious in the room and was admitted to hospital where she is being treated. Police suspect both of them attempted to overdose themselves with sleeping pills.

A police officer said the two left a detailed suicide note written in a notebook. “Several strips of medicines were also found scattered in the room,” the officer said.

Police said the circumstances that led the two to attempt suicide are not clear.

According to the note, the woman lost her husband a few years ago and the two hadn’t been doing well. There were financial constraints and they faced some health issues including depression.

A neighbour told the police that the woman and her daughter left their house a few months ago.

Investigation revealed that the two had been staying at hotels in the city for the past four months. They had checked into the hotel on Kyd Street more than a month back and were paying ₹4500 per day for the room. They had already spent ₹1.98 lakh.

The woman had sold off a plot of land in south Kolkata and got ₹6 lakh. They told the hotel that their house was under construction. Police are not clear why they have been staying in a hotel.

“Hotel authorities told the police that they were supposed to check out on July 19. But when the hotel authorities didn’t get any response, they informed the police. The two were found lying unconscious on the bed in the room,” said an officer.

