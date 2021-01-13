No e-passes needed in Kolkata Metro from Monday, weekday services to increase

Passengers will not be required to book e-passes for riding the Kolkata Metro from January 18, an official said here on Wednesday.

The metro will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240, the official said.

"No e-passes will be required for anyone," Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.

E-passes had been made mandatory for boarding the metro trains after the resumption of services. It had been relaxed gradually with exemptions for specific age categories in pre-fixed time slots.