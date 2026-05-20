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North Bengal will get AIIMS, IIT, IIM hospital as promised: CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday arrived in North Bengal for the first time after taking oath

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:17 pm IST
By Pramod Giri
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and cancer hospital will be built in North Bengal as promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its election manifesto.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said he will visit North Bengal every month to take stock of the developmental projects. (ANI photo)

He added that he will visit North Bengal every month to take stock of the developmental projects.

“As promised in the BJP’s Sankalpa Patra, north Bengal will get one IIT, one AIIMS, one IIM and one cancer hospital,” Adhikari told reporters at Siliguri in North Bengal.

“Every month the chief minister and the cabinet will visit north Bengal. I will be coming here to work and not as a tourist. The north Bengal development minister will sit for at Uttarkanya, the mini secretariat situated in Siliguri, for the whole day once every week,” Adhikari said.

This was Adhikari’s first visit to North Bengal since he took charge as the chief minister on May 9. The BJP swept the assembly elections in April this year while ousting the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

“The corruption in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration - the semi-autonomous development body for Darjeeling hills - will be investigated and those involved will be punished”, he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pramod Giri

I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / North Bengal will get AIIMS, IIT, IIM hospital as promised: CM Suvendu Adhikari
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