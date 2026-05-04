Anit Thapa: Architect of BGPM’s rise and key power centre in Darjeeling hills

Anit Thapa is a politician and the current Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, as well as the President of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. Anit Thapa's rise reflects a shift in hill politics towards relatively stable administration after years of unrest linked to the Gorkhaland movement. (PTI)

A key political figure in the Darjeeling Hills, he is known for his grassroots leadership and development-oriented governance. Under his leadership, the BGPM has emerged as the dominant political force in the region, securing control across the GTA, municipal bodies, and local governance institutions.

His rise reflects a shift in hill politics towards relatively stable administration after years of unrest linked to the Gorkhaland movement.

Born in Mungpo and educated in Kurseong and Darjeeling, Thapa began his political journey in 2007, initially associated with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha under Bimal Gurung.

He was elected uncontested from Kurseong in the 2013 GTA elections. During the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation, he distanced himself from the earlier leadership’s approach and later, along with Binoy Tamang, played a key role in reshaping regional politics.

In 2021, he founded BGPM, which quickly consolidated power. His tenure has focused on administrative reforms, revival of grassroots democracy, and addressing long-standing socio-economic issues in the hills.