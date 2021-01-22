Only widow of a dead man has the right to his sperm: Calcutta HC
Only the widow of a dead person has the right to his preserved sperm, the Calcutta high court ruled earlier this week while rejecting a plea by the father of a man seeking access to his son’s stored sperm at a Delhi hospital.
“The sperm preserved at the St Stephen Hospital belonged to the deceased and, since the deceased was in a matrimonial relationship at the juncture of his demise, the only other person, apart from the deceased, having any right to it is his wife,” the court ordered on Tuesday.
The man was suffering from Thalassemia and died after storing his sperm in the sperm bank at the hospital. After his death, his father approached the hospital to get access to the sperm.
The hospital authorities told the father in January 2019 that as his son was married at the time of his death, they would require a no-objection from the widow.
The father approached his daughter-in-law for a no-objection, but she did not reply. Rather it was alleged that she refused to have any communication.
The father then moved the high court for access saying the sperm belongs to his deceased son.
“As far as the alleged right of the petitioner to collect such preserved sperm of his son, contrary to the arguments advanced by counsel, the petitioner does not have any ‘fundamental right’ to such permission, merely by dint of his father-son relationship with the deceased,” the court said. “The father-son relationship of the petitioner and the deceased does not entail any such right of the petitioner to the progeny of his son. As such, the right espoused by the petitioner for himself is illusory and non-existent.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, BJP trade barbs before PM Modi's Kolkata visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Guv, wife donate ₹5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal
- Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders
- The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
- The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre’s vaccination data
- A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party’s Bengal vice-president
- The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata nurse stable, experts try to find cause of illness post vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Necessary for docs to take first shot to break any myths’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox