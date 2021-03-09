'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a building in Kolkata and said he was pained beyond words at the tragedy.
“Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Kovind tweeted.
At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
Two more persons were also feared dead, Banerjee, who has visited the spot, said.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.
- "You have played with the lives of people. Khela sesh (the game has ended)," said Modi who used Bengali words several times while speaking in Hindi.
- Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
- The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core.
- Both the BJP and the the TMC have accused each other of resorting to violence in the run up to the assembly elections in West Bengal.
