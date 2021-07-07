PM Modi should talk about fuel prices, vaccine in Mann ki Baat, says Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sometimes talk about fuel prices, vaccines and dumping of bodies of Covid-19 victims in the river in his Mann ki Baat, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday even as she attacked the BJP-led Centre over hike in fuel prices.

“The Centre has collected revenue of ₹3.71 lakh crore from oil and petroleum products in the financial year 2020-21. After collecting this huge sum, he is sitting silently, sometimes preaching on Mann ki Baat. Sometimes, he should also talk about petrol, diesel, vaccines and dead bodies being dumped in river in Uttar Pradesh in his Mann ki Baat,” Banerjee said while talking to reporters after placing the state budget in the assembly.

On July 5, the CM had also written to Banerjee had written to the PM to slash taxes on fuel.

The chief minister also attacked Modi over vaccine supplies, saying that the alleged mismanagement of vaccines by the Modi government is tainting the image of India.

“I am not against you, but I have to raise political and economic issues. Today, we are facing an economic disaster. FIR is being lodged against India in Brazil. China supplied vaccines to Bangladesh as you didn’t do so. You have given Covaxin to students for which they are facing problem in going abroad. Indian’s image is getting tarnished,” she said.

Banerjee was referring to Brazil’s Supreme Court authorising prosecutors to investigate their President Jair Bolsonaro over accusations that he ignored irregularities in his government’s procurement process to buy Covaxin from India.

“The Centre should provide free LPG to all citizens. If I (West Bengal government) can introduce so many social welfare schemes, why can’t you? You have got ₹3.71 lakh crore and have earned extra from LPG. Above this, you have PM Cares fund,” said Banerjee.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state has already called for a two-day state-wide protest on July 10 and 11 to protest against the rising prices.

Earlier in the day, labour minister Becharam Manna pedalled around 40 km on a bicycle from his Singur home to reach assembly in protest against the hike in fuel prices. On his way, he was joined by Kalyan Ghosh, TMC legislator from Domjur in Howrah.

“We all want the prices to come down. Prices are rising because the fuel prices are linked to the international market. The state and Centre should do away with the cess to bring down the prices of fuel,” said BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.