Privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday accepted a privilege motion moved by four Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators against leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making defamatory remarks against chief minister Mamata Banerjee outside the assembly house on Tuesday. Leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo)

The speaker told the media that the motion has been sent to the assembly’s privilege committee for review.

“The committee will submit its report by the next session,” he said.

The next session is likely to be held in September, according to assembly officials.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the Pahalgam terror attack had proved the Centre’s failure to provide security to Indian citizens.

She made the remarks during discussions on a resolution moved by the TMC government condemning the April 22 terror attack and hailing the subsequent action by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan. In the resolution, which was adopted unanimously, the name of the Indian action, Operation Sindoor, was, however, not mentioned.

After the proceedings, Adhikari told reporters outside the assembly house that Banerjee batted for Pakistan throughout her speech.

“She batted for Pakistan all the way and also insulted our Prime Minister and Union home minister,” he said.

Hours after this, TMC legislators submitted an application at the speaker’s office seeking permission to move a privilege motion against Adhikari.