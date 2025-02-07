Scolded by mother, 13-yr-old leaves home at night; found raped, murdered in Bengal

KOLKATA: A 13-year-old girl who left home after being scolded by her mother late on Thursday was raped and killed by an unidentified person in New Town near Kolkata, police said on Friday after the girl’s body was found. Police said the teenager left home around 10pm on Thursday after her mother scolded her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the Class 8 student’s body was found about six km from her house.

“A half-naked body of a girl was recovered from an isolated plot of land this morning. We have registered a murder case and also included sections of the POCSO Act. Investigation is going on. No one has been arrested so far,” a police officer said.

Her family and neighbours started looking for her after she didn’t return home. She was last spotted alone about 4km from her residence. Finally, the family lodged a missing complaint with the New Town police station.

Her body was spotted by some local residents lying in an isolated plot of land at about 9:50am on Friday.

Her mother told reporters that there were scratch marks all over her body.

“I was angry with her and scolded her when she left… She wasn’t wearing any jewellery,” the mother told reporters at the hospital.

The girl lived with her mother and sister. Her father woNavy and was in Mumbai.