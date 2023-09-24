Septuagenarian woman was assaulted by caretaker night before her death: Police

A 79-year-old woman, who was bed-ridden for the last seven years, was allegedly assaulted by her caretaker the night before she died at Baguiati in the northern fringes of Kolkata earlier this month, police said. (Representative Photo)

The accused told the police that she was not being able to sleep at night because the victim kept disturbing her. The incident came to light after family members scanned the CCTV footage a week after the woman’s death.

The septuagenarian woman, identified as Kala Mishra, used to stay alone in a flat while her family members and relatives lived in the same campus in other flats. She died on September 11.

“We received a complaint from the family. The accused has been arrested on charges of murder. The CCTV footage shows that the victim was slapped and blanket put on her face after around midnight,” said a senior police officer of Bidhannagar city police.

After performing her last rites, the family members were scanning through the CCTV footage installed in her room almost a week later, said police.

“They saw that the caretaker was slapping her, pinching her and even placing a blanket on her face. They lodged a complaint with the police and a Fir was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” police said.

