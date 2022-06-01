Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, indicate initial post-mortem findings: Report

The initial report suggested that KK died because of myocardial infarction, said initial post-mortem report.
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53, in Kolkata. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or  KK, who passed away soon after a live concert in Kolkata, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The report also said that KK had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours, PTI added.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

