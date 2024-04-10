 SS Ahluwalia replaces Pawan Singh as Asansol candidate for Lok Sabha polls | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SS Ahluwalia replaces Pawan Singh as Asansol candidate for Lok Sabha polls

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Apr 10, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Singh had earlier withdrawn his candidature after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) flagged his songs as misogynistic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its sitting lawmaker from Bardhaman-Durgapur, 73-year-old SS Ahluwalia as its candidate from Asansol, replacing actor-singer Pawan Singh.

Asansol will go to the polls in the 4th phase voting on May 13. (@SSAhluwaliaMP)
Asansol will go to the polls in the 4th phase voting on May 13. (@SSAhluwaliaMP)

Singh had earlier withdrawn his candidature after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) flagged his songs as misogynistic.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A day after his nomination was announced on March 2, he met party president JP Nadda to convey his decision to withdraw.

Last month, the singer-turned-politician said he had changed his mind and would contest the polls, but party high command changed the candidate.

“I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother...” Singh had said.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha twice.

Also Read:Lok Sabha polls: Pawan Singh goes back on decision to withdraw candidature

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal will take place in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1 for its 42 seats.

Asansol will go to the polls in the 4th phase voting on May 13.

The counting of votes for all phases will take place on June 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

News / Cities / Kolkata / SS Ahluwalia replaces Pawan Singh as Asansol candidate for Lok Sabha polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On