SS Ahluwalia replaces Pawan Singh as Asansol candidate for Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its sitting lawmaker from Bardhaman-Durgapur, 73-year-old SS Ahluwalia as its candidate from Asansol, replacing actor-singer Pawan Singh. Asansol will go to the polls in the 4th phase voting on May 13. (@SSAhluwaliaMP)

Singh had earlier withdrawn his candidature after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) flagged his songs as misogynistic.

A day after his nomination was announced on March 2, he met party president JP Nadda to convey his decision to withdraw.

Last month, the singer-turned-politician said he had changed his mind and would contest the polls, but party high command changed the candidate.

“I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother...” Singh had said.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha twice.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal will take place in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1 for its 42 seats.

The counting of votes for all phases will take place on June 4.