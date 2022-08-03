SSC job scam: Ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s ED custody extended till Aug 5
A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close-aide Arpita Mukherjee till August 5 in connection with the multi-crore SSC recruitment scam. The duo have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the recruitment scam.
Earlier in the day, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were produced before the court as their 10-day ED custody came to an end. They were arrested by the central agency on July 23.
During the ED's raids, nearly ₹50 crore in cash along with gold worth lakhs were recovered from apartments linked to Mukherjee. Partha Chatterjee, 69, said last week that the seized money did not belong to him.
According to ED, Mukherjee has said during interrogation that the former state minister and his men stashed the cash in her apartments and she was never allowed to enter those rooms.
An ED official also told Hindustan Times on July 31 that the agency also traced six bank accounts in which a cumulative sum of around ₹8 crore was found. Chatterjee was the holder of most of these accounts, the official added.
Once considered to be a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chatterjee said he is a victim of conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the ruling camp’s decision to remove him from all party posts.
He was relieved of his duties as the minister-in-charge of various departments last week.
(With agency inputs)
-
MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house
An upper divisional clerk working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54's home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official. The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54, tried to stop the team from conducting a search but when they didn't stop, he consumed floor cleaner.
-
Four months after launching Climate Action Plan, BMC yet to start implementation
Mumbai More than four months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which ambitiously aims to make Mumbai a 'net zero' city by 2050, the city is lagging behind in the implementation. The corporation has not yet constituted a climate cell, as mandated by the MCAP, to coordinate various stakeholder departments, within and outside of the BMC.
-
At Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, Rahul Gandhi says BJP harmful for Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the birthday celebrations of Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Devangere in Karnataka. Stating that the Karnataka congress is completely united, Gandhi said he shares a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Gandhi visited Chitradurga's Murugarajendra mutt and took the blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati
Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against hGulati'sassistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her. Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.
-
Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity. The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath's visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
