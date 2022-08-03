Home / Cities / Kolkata News / SSC job scam: Ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s ED custody extended till Aug 5

SSC job scam: Ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s ED custody extended till Aug 5

kolkata news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23. 
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. (ANI file photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close-aide Arpita Mukherjee till August 5 in connection with the multi-crore SSC recruitment scam. The duo have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the recruitment scam.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were produced before the court as their 10-day ED custody came to an end. They were arrested by the central agency on July 23.

During the ED's raids, nearly 50 crore in cash along with gold worth lakhs were recovered from apartments linked to Mukherjee. Partha Chatterjee, 69, said last week that the seized money did not belong to him.

According to ED, Mukherjee has said during interrogation that the former state minister and his men stashed the cash in her apartments and she was never allowed to enter those rooms.

An ED official also told Hindustan Times on July 31 that the agency also traced six bank accounts in which a cumulative sum of around 8 crore was found. Chatterjee was the holder of most of these accounts, the official added.

Once considered to be a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chatterjee said he is a victim of conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the ruling camp’s decision to remove him from all party posts.

He was relieved of his duties as the minister-in-charge of various departments last week.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
partha chatterjee
partha chatterjee
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Madhya Pradesh EOW team recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85 lakh cash from the clerk’s three-storey house in Bairagarh (File)

    MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house

    An upper divisional clerk working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54's home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official. The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54, tried to stop the team from conducting a search but when they didn't stop, he consumed floor cleaner.

  • Postponement of BMC elections, a change of leadership in the BMC’s environment cell, and the ensuing political turmoil in Maharashtra have all contributed to the MCAP’s delay in implementation, according to officials in the know (HT File)

    Four months after launching Climate Action Plan, BMC yet to start implementation

    Mumbai More than four months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which ambitiously aims to make Mumbai a 'net zero' city by 2050, the city is lagging behind in the implementation. The corporation has not yet constituted a climate cell, as mandated by the MCAP, to coordinate various stakeholder departments, within and outside of the BMC.

  • Davangere: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 75th birthday celebrations of former Karnataka CM and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, in Davangere, Karnataka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI08_03_2022_000317B)

    At Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, Rahul Gandhi says BJP harmful for Karnataka

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the birthday celebrations of Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Devangere in Karnataka. Stating that the Karnataka congress is completely united, Gandhi said he shares a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Gandhi visited Chitradurga's Murugarajendra mutt and took the blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

  • Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati

    Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati

    Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against hGulati'sassistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her. Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)

    Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity. The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath's visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out