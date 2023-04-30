Suspected terrorist nabbed by West Bengal STF from Howrah

The Special Task Force in West Bengal arrested a suspected terrorist of the Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) from Howrah on Saturday. The STF had arrested another suspected AQIS member from Hooghly district four days ago. (Representative Image)

Police said that the man has been identified as Nannu Mia, 40, a resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

“He was arrested in connection with the investigation by the Sashan police station,” said an officer.

In August 2022, the STF had arrested two persons with suspected links to the AQIS from Sashan in North 24 Parganas.

“Both were arrested because of their involvement with the AQIS. The STF had seized several incriminating documents,” said an official.

Just four days ago, the STF had arrested another suspected AQIS member from Hooghly district.