Stopping enrolment in Bengal, says leaked NCC letter, triggers political row

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) authorities in West Bengal have stopped fresh enrolment and also suspended training for existing cadets due to non-payment of funds by the state government, a senior official said in a letter written to the Defence Ministry.

Major General U S Sengupta, additional director general of NCC’s Bengal and Sikkim directorate wrote a letter to the Defence Ministry in Delhi on October 7 stating that the Bengal government did not release its share for 2022-23. The letter surfaced on social media on Wednesday and triggered a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state’s main opposition force. Several BJP leaders tweeted the images of the letter.

The letter, which did not mention the quantum of unreleased funds, said the Bengal government did not release it “despite relentless efforts and correspondence at various levels, liaison with the finance secretary and having flagged the matter to the chief secretary.”

HT has seen a copy of the letter.

Out of 95,120 NCC cadets in Bengal, as many as 41,068 cadets will not be able to attend central annual training camps and thus become ineligible for NCC B and C certificate examinations, the letter said, citing absence of funds required for 103 camps.

“As on date, we are not able to train even the already enrolled cadets,” said the letter, adding that “enrolment of cadets for this year is being ceased.”

Major B B Singh, spokesperson of the NCC directorate in Bengal, told the media that a local government bears 25% of NCC’s annual budget for that state while the Centre provides 75% of the funds.

“The Bengal government has so far released ₹80 lakh. We are yet to receive ₹3 crore. No training camp can be held without this fund,” said Major Singh.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, accused the government of wasting money on festivals instead of focusing on priorities.

“The Mamata Banerjee government is only interested in spending money on fairs and Durga puja. Very soon it will have no funds left to pay salary to its employees,” said Adhikari.

Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya denied the allegation.

“We released ₹20 lakh on October 21 and the rest of the money will also be given. But we also need to see how the funds are being utilised. Those who are criticising us should ask the Centre why it has stopped releasing the state’s share of funds for social welfare schemes,” said Bhattacharya.