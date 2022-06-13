'His name is…': Adhikari responds to top Bengal cop’s statement on Howrah violence
- Adhikari's statement comes in response to Bengal ADG and IGP (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim's statement a day ago on Howrah violence.
Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, on Monday hit out at a senior officer of the state police for his “no loss of lives and no injuries” statement in connection with the violence over the Prophet row in districts.
Adhikari’s remarks came a day after he was stopped by policemen on his way to Howrah where violent protests were seen in some areas for at least two days. He was responding to Bengal ADG and IGP (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim's statement on the Howrah violence where he said “nobody will be spared” to ensure peace and harmony in the region.
“This is a political statement. It's not a statement that should've come from a senior police officer… His name is Jawed Shamim, right? Samajhdar ke liye ishara kaafi hai (a hint is enough for the wise),” the BJP leader, once a close aide of Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, told reporters.
Earlier while speaking about the situation in Howrah, Shamim said, “There was no loss of life and no injuries were reported. More than 200 accused have been arrested and 42 FIRs have been registered... The situation is normal. The Internet has been restored. Section 144 has been implemented in Nakashipara.”
“Nobody will be spared no matter who it is. We ensure maximum punishment and we are fully prepared to control the situation. We are trying to ensure that peace returns and are very firm in dealing with the situation,” he had said.
On Sunday, Adhikari was stopped by police as a “precautionary measure” in view of Section 144 imposed in Howrah. Police had reportedly received information that Adhikari was planning to visit the violence-hit district.
The BJP leader said that he was “unlawfully obstructed” on National Highway 116, saying there were no prohibitory orders in Purba Medinipur district and that he was moving towards Kolaghat for lunch.
“I have been unlawfully obstructed by @WBPolice on NH 116 at Radhamoni under Tamluk PS. @MedinipurSp is there a Curfew in place in Purba Medinipur District or Section 144 has been imposed? I am moving towards Kolaghat for having lunch. How is it prohibited?" Adhikari had written on Twitter.
Massive clashes were reported from Howrah, Murshidabad and parts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia over the weekend during protests over controversial comments made on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP leaders. The administration had snapped internet services in some areas to stop the spread of misinformation. Howrah was on the boil for two days over the issue.
