Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Teenager dies by suicide at Bengal police station

Teenager dies by suicide at Bengal police station

kolkata news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:39 PM IST

She was brought to the station on Thursday for security reasons after she went to the house of a 17-year-old boy she was in a relationship with saying she wanted to marry him and sparked tensions

The teenager hanged herself with her stole. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The teenager hanged herself with her stole. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

An 18-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a toilet of a police station at Hemtabad in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. She was brought to the station on Thursday for security reasons after she went to the house of a 17-year-old boy she was in a relationship with saying she wanted to marry him and sparked tensions.

“The incident sparked tension in the area and we had to bring the 18-year-old to the police station for security reasons. The girl wanted to go to the toilet. A lady police constable, who was accompanying her, was waiting outside. But the girl went inside the toilet and hanged herself with her stole,” said police superintendent Sana Akhtar.

She said the woman’s family lodged a police complaint accusing the boy of abetment to suicide. “We took the boy into custody on the basis of the complaint. As the boy is a minor, he would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out