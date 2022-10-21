Teenager dies by suicide at Bengal police station

An 18-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a toilet of a police station at Hemtabad in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. She was brought to the station on Thursday for security reasons after she went to the house of a 17-year-old boy she was in a relationship with saying she wanted to marry him and sparked tensions.

“The incident sparked tension in the area and we had to bring the 18-year-old to the police station for security reasons. The girl wanted to go to the toilet. A lady police constable, who was accompanying her, was waiting outside. But the girl went inside the toilet and hanged herself with her stole,” said police superintendent Sana Akhtar.

She said the woman’s family lodged a police complaint accusing the boy of abetment to suicide. “We took the boy into custody on the basis of the complaint. As the boy is a minor, he would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.”