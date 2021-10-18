These districts in Bengal may receive heavy rain tomorrow, day after: IMD

Several districts in West Bengal will continue to receive heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, as showers on Monday affected normal life in Kolkata and several other places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD, which has issued an orange warning for more heavy spells, said the inclement weather was caused by a low-pressure system over north Telangana and strong southeasterly wind from the Bay of Bengal.

Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts are very likely to receive torrential rain on Tuesday and the coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas will receive very heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning, the weatherman said. It also said that the districts in north Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain from Tuesday owing to the weather system. It added that the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavy rain.

The Met department warned of a rise in the water level in rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong owing to the downpour. Standing crops in the field, with paddy being almost ready for harvest in several districts of the rice-growing state, may also suffer damage, it said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

The MeT department said that Digha, the seaside resort town, received the heaviest rain in 24 hours till 8.30am on Monday recording 117mm rainfall and the river port town of Canning received 108 mm rainfall. It said that Kolkata received 22mm rainfall, while Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city recorded 53mm rainfall during the same period.

(With agency inputs)