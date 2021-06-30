‘This is a planted game’: Mamata on criticism of Bengal govt over fake vaccine drives

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of spreading misinformation regarding the West Bengal government in connection to the fake vaccination programme.

“The state government is taking strong action in the fake vaccine scam. There is a discussion on West Bengal every day on national TV. The BJP dictates TV and they are spreading misinformation,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee also said that she suspected the home ministry to be behind this. “It's a planted game from the home minister's office, I am sure about it,” Banerjee further added.

TMC MP Mimi Chakrabarty had busted a fake vaccination camp run by Debanjan Deb earlier this month. The TMC MP also risked her own health as she had received jabs at the fake vaccination centre earlier. Mimi’s suspicion arose after she did not receive a vaccine certificate which prompted her to contact the police and which led to Deb’s arrest.

The West Bengal government came under pressure after Trinamool Congress MPs and other government officials were seen with Debanjan Deb. Last week TMC MP and Bengal Indian Medical Association chapter’s chief Santanu Sen denied any involvement with Debanjan Deb after his pictures with Deb surfaced on the web. He also said that he did not know Deb personally and did not ask him why he wanted to get his picture clicked with the lawmaker when the photo was taken.

Debanjan Deb, 28, who has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating, conducted other fake vaccination camps as well. Deb also drove around with a blue beacon in his car masquerading as an IAS officer working with the state government. Kolkata Police also revealed that Deb carried out a raid as an IAS officer, according to news agency PTI.

The opposition parties other than the BJP have also questioned the state government over how Debanjan was allowed to carry on with these scams. The Calcutta high court asked the West Bengal government to file a report on the fake vaccine scams organised by Debanjan Deb by Friday.

