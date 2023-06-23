WB rural polls: TMC leader shot dead; 315 companies of central forces sanctioned

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly shot dead at Adra in Purulia district on Thursday night taking the total death toll to nine since the state election commission (SEC) announced the dates of the panchayat polls earlier this month. The voting for the panchayat polls is scheduled to be held on July 8 in one phase. (Representative file image)

Police said that Dhananjay Choubey, the party’s town president at Adra, was sitting outside the party office when three men came on a motorcycle and opened fire.

He sustained five bullet injuries and was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital.

His security guard also sustained injuries.

“We have identified three persons. Two persons have been arrested. Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the accused have been identified, one of which is a Congress candidate in the rural polls.

“There should be an unbiased investigation. Congress doesn’t support any violence. This is condemnable. If necessary, the CBI should be brought in to find the actual killers,” said Nepal Mahato, a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the state poll panel said that the union home ministry on Friday sanctioned 315 companies of central armed police forces, state armed police and Indian reserve battalions to be deployed across the state in the run up to the rural polls.

The Centre had earlier sanctioned 22 companies for deployment.

The state poll panel, after being slammed by the Calcutta high court, sought 800 additional companies of paramilitary forces. Earlier, they had sent requisition for 22 companies.

“The state BJP leaders should now approach union home minister Amit Shah and seek more central forces. The state poll panel has already sent requisition for 800 companies. They weren’t happy when the state said that it would bring in forces from other states,” Santanu Sen, TMC MP, told media persons.

A senior official said that the SEC has already sent a letter to the MHA for the balance forces.

“It is not possible to send 800 companies in one go. The SEC should approach the court and inform it that panchayat polls can’t be held in one phase. If the number of phases is increased, it may be possible to hold a free and fair poll with this force. In 2013, panchayat polls were held in five phases with around 800 companies,” Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president, said.

BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari urged the Calcutta high court to increase the number of phases of the panchayat polls.

The high court will hear the matter again next week.

