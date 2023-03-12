TMC leaders, kin lose school jobs after Calcutta HC order in appointment scam

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their kin have lost Group-C jobs in Bengal government schools because of a recent Calcutta high court order which sought termination of service of those who paid bribe for employment, leaders of the ruling party said. Close relatives of several TMC legislators and district leaders have also lost their jobs. (Representative Image)

In May 2022, justice Gangopadhyay directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C and D) and teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education between 2014 and 2021. The appointees allegedly paid bribes in the range of ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh to get jobs after failing the selection tests. The court, on March 8, directed the state to cancel the appointment of those who bribed their way into service. As a result, around 4,600 teachers and Group C and D staff have lost their jobs in phases till now. On March 10, the government published a list of 842 Group-C staff who were found to have been illegally appointed over the last few years.

Close relatives of several TMC legislators and district leaders have lost jobs. Some ruling party functionaries in the districts have also become jobless. While some of them avoided the media, the rest claimed they did not use any clout to influence the recruitment process.

Binita Mondal, daughter of the TMC’s three-time MLA from North 24 Parganas district’s Minakhan constituency, Usha Rani Mondal, was appointed as a clerk four years ago at a school in Belghoria. Binita’s father, Mrityunjay Mondal, is a TMC functionary in Minakhan.

“I knew that my daughter got the job because of her merit. I did not approach anyone to help her,” Mrityunjay Mondal said. He did not challenge the termination.

In South 24 Parganas district, Sudip Haldar, son of TMC’s three-time Mandirbazar MLA Joydeb Haldar, figure among the job losers. Neither Sudip nor his father could be contacted.

“Joydeb Haldar has not visited his office since Friday,” a district TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

Sadhana Haldar, acting headmistress of the school where Sudip was appointed, said: “Sudip has been working as a clerk since 2018. He is not coming to the school.”

In West Midnapore district, Khokon Mahata, the brother of minister Srikanta Mahata, the MLA from Salboni, has lost the job he got in 2015. Srikanta Mahata has won from Salboni thrice since 2011 when the TMC first came to power in Bengal.

“I was not a minister when my brother was appointed hence the question of using my influence does not arise. He got the job because he was qualified,” Mahata told the media.

Around a dozen more Group-C jobs given to either TMC functionaries or their relatives came to light in different parts of Bengal till Sunday afternoon.

Dulal Bar, ex-TMC legislator from North 24 Parganas district’s Bagdah, who later joined the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also came under focus as his daughter, Baisakhi, lost her job.

“My daughter got the job after she got married. I cannot say anything on this,” Bar said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged on Sunday that the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, was part of the job racket. Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020.

“Of the 842 Group-C staff who lost jobs this week, Adhikari was responsible for the appointment of 55, according to the information we have. Why is the CBI not probing this? Why is Adhikari not being taken into custody?” Ghosh said.

Adhikari could not be contacted but BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC should not make allegations when its own people are getting exposed.

“If Kunal Ghosh has any documentary evidence against any BJP leader he should hand it over to the federal agencies,” Ghosh said.

The process of terminating the service of teachers started in June last year when justice Gangopadhyay cancelled the appointment of Bengal’s former deputy education minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter, Ankita.

Ankita Adhikari did not even appear for the personality test but the original merit list was fudged to accommodate undeserving candidates, the state government admitted before the court in June, 2022.

Since it has been alleged that the jobs were offered against hefty bribe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a parallel investigation.

The ED arrested education minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee on July 23 last year. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee removed Chatterjee from the government and also suspended him from the TMC. The scam took place during Chatterjee’s tenure as education minister.

TMC legislator and former president of the state primary education board, Manik Bhattacharya, was arrested by ED on October 11 last year.

