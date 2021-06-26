TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty falls ill, days after taking jab at 'fake' Covid-19 vaccine camp in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty, who was reported to have taken a vaccine shot at an inoculation drive in Kolkata which later turned out to be an elaborate scam, has now taken seriously ill, reported Hindustan Times Bangla on Saturday. The actor and MP was 'vaccinated' four days ago at a camp organised in the city's Kasba area, soon after which she became suspicious of the process and informed the police, eventually leading to the fraudulent operation being busted.

Earlier, the Parliamentarian had taken to her social media handle to assure people that the vaccines, albeit fake, were not harmful. Chakraborty informed that the vials being used at the camp have been sent to the lab for testing and results are expected in the next 4-5 days.

The 'fake vaccine' case in Kolkata has been making the headlines for a while now. Impersonating as an IAS officer, one Debanjan Deb held two vaccine camps in the city where thousands of people, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, are believed to have been taken their jabs. After the operation was busted, the cops seized fake labels pasted on several vials of an antibiotic injection used in place of the vaccines.

Mimi Chakraborty fell ill on Saturday, four days after she received her jab at the supposed vaccination site. The actor-turned-politician's house physician was summoned to the residence early this morning, HT Bangla reports, adding that her medical complications include acute stomach ache and profuse sweating. Although she has received medical advice to get herself admitted to a hospital, Mimi has reportedly refused, opting for home treatment instead.

It has been reported that the Trinamool MP had some previous medical conditions -- gallbladder sludge and a sluggish liver. However, it is not yet known if the 'vaccine' doses she received -- probable antibacterial injections -- triggered any adverse side effects.

Mimi Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp earlier in the week, said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police. However, she had already received her jab by then.

The Kolkata police later said that Debanjan Deb, the person behind the fraud, had been impersonating as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the last four months and has duped a few people of several lakhs of rupees on the pretext of helping them get tenders of the civic body. It was with this money that he was organising the fake vaccine camps, the police indicated, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.