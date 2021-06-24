Vaccines administered did not contain anything harmful: TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty on fake vaccine racket

A day after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty busted a fake vaccination camp in Kolkata, the Parliamentarian took to social media to assure people that the vaccines albeit fake were not harmful. Chakraborty informed that the vials being used at the camp have been sent to the lab for testing and results are expected in the next 4-5 days.

“Samples have been sent to the lab and we will know what was in the vaccines in the next 4-5 days. I’ve talked to officials and from what I gathered it can be said that there was nothing harmful in the vials but we all know they weren’t vaccines. We can say this conclusively once the lab results come back,” Chakraborty said in a video uploaded on her Instagram account.

Chakraborty was invited to the vaccination camp on Wednesday by a man who claimed it was meant for inoculating transgender individuals and the disabled. She got herself vaccinated with Covishield in a bid to encourage others to do the same but grew suspicious when she did not receive a vaccination certificate.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence. I took the Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.





The police later identified and arrested a man named Debanjan Dev, who was posing as a fake IAS officer and administering free jabs. Dev was posing as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

“I want to tell everyone who was present with me at the camp that we all are victims and it’s now out of our hands. Since I am okay, everyone else will also be okay, please do not panic,” Chakraborty added.

The TMC leader requested everyone to contact KMC or their nearest councillor in case they have been vaccinated at any camp run by Dev, and requested people not to panic.

“I urge everyone to not panic and request everyone who got vaccinated at camps run by this man named Debanjan to contact KMC or their nearest councillor or MLA about the next step,”

“If you are going for vaccination please check for a message and registration. Immediately after vaccination you will also be given a certificate,” Chakraborty cautioned.

While urging everyone to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate hygiene she stated that “The responsibility to ensure such incidents do not happen again falls on our shoulders too. If we are a little cautious this kind of people will not be able to get close to us,”