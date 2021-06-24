TMC leader claims she was jabbed at fake vaccination drive, man arrested

The West Bengal Police have arrested a man after a complaint from Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mimi Chakraborty about a fake Covid-19 vaccination drive in Kolkata. Chakraborty filed the complaint saying the man posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by him.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the Covid-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence. I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Chakraborty also claimed that the man was using a car with a blue beacon and fake sticker.

The police have identified the arrested man as Debanjan Dev. Officials said that Dev had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Outgoing mayor and chairman of the KMC board of administrators Firhad Hakim said if any official of the municipal corporation is found to be involved in the matter, the person will face strict action.

The police further said that several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which Dev had no permission from the KMC.

The cops, however, said they haven't come across any vial having an expiry date and the seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not.

"We haven't come across any vial having an expiry date. Seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not. Accused will be interrogated in this regard," said Kolkata Police.

The case regarding the alleged fake Covid vaccination drive has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department.

The police impounded a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.