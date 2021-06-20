Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Trinamool's Jayanta Naskar, MLA from Gosaba, dies after testing negative for Covid-19
Jayanta Naskar, TMC MLA from Gosaba, died at hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo via social media)
Jayanta Naskar, TMC MLA from Gosaba, died at hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo via social media)
kolkata news

Trinamool's Jayanta Naskar, MLA from Gosaba, dies after testing negative for Covid-19

The 73-year-old Jayanta Naskar died at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. He had, however, tested negative for the disease on Friday, a doctor of the medical facility said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:50 AM IST

Trinamool Congress MLA Jayanta Naskar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in May, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, a health department official said. The 73-year-old legislator, however, had tested negative for the disease on Friday, a doctor of the medical facility said. The three-time MLA from Gosaba breathed his last at 8.20pm, he said.

Naskar had tested positive for Covid-19 soon after the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2, the official said. The Gosaba MLA was initially treated at the state-run MR Bangur Hospital and shifted to the private medical facility a few days back, the official said, adding that he had comorbidities.

"Naskar tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. But prolonged illness caused damage to his lung," the senior doctor of the private hospital told PTI.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Naskar. "Heartfelt condolences to the family & supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss. As a 3- time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people and was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly," Banerjee said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 trinamool congress gosaba coronavirus + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.