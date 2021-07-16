Truck mows down tea stall in Bengal; 4 dead, 2 critically injured

Four men were killed and two were critically injured when a stone-laden truck crashed into a roadside tea stall at Khargram in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Marjit (29), Ujjal Sheikh, (18), Alamin Sheikh (65) and Hefajul Sheikh (65) were having tea at the shop. Two of them died at the spot. The injured men were also sitting there.

Locals rescued the injured people and took them to the Khargram rural hospital where two men were declared dead. The injured men were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore town.

“The driver of the truck apparently lost control of the vehicle,” an officer from the local police station said on condition of anonymity.

The driver and his assistant managed to flee. Police seized the truck.

Rejaul Sheikh, who witnessed the accident, said, “The truck was coming from Rampurhat in Birbhum district. It was travelling at a high speed. The condition of the state highway near Bhalkundi road intersection, where the tea stall is located, is bad. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.”

Locals said overloaded goods vehicles come to Murshidabad from Birbhum and pass through Bhalkundi throughout the year. They demanded the deployment of traffic police.