Twin murder case: WB BJP wing president writes to child rights body chairperson

Published on Sep 20, 2022 10:55 AM IST

On August 22, two teenage boys went missing and their bodies were found on August 23 and 25 at two locations in Basirhat

Dr Sukanta Majumdar alleged the authorities have not been prompt in their probe. (Twitter: Dr. Sukanta Majumdar)
ByHT Correspondent

Lok Sabha MP and the president of BJP’s West Bengal wing Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Monday wrote to the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the continued “gross violation of child rights” in West Bengal.

He referred to the recent twin murder case of teenage boys in the state.

“This is to bring to your kind notice about the kidnapping and subsequent murder of two children of Class 10, Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar, whose bodies were dumped in a roadside ditch in the Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The police and administration were mute spectators and have not been prompt in their investigation in spite of being informed about the ransom calls and messages received by the families of the victims,” Majumdar said in his letter.

The BJP state president accused the police of not following the standard operating procedure under the Missing Children’s cases framed by the Supreme Court.

“The police authorities initially did not take cognisance of the complaint of the victim family and acted in a cavalier manner. I submit that the rights of the two children have been violated. I pray for your kind intervention,” Majumdar requested.

He further demanded justice for the victims’ families and necessary criminal proceedings against the accused. “I also pray for appropriate and adequate compensation for the family of the victim. I have not filed any complaint pertaining to the deprivation of the rights of the above children before any other Commission,” he added.

On August 22, two teenage boys went missing from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district’s Baguiati area. Later, their bodies were found on August 23 and 25 at two locations in Basirhat, an adjacent police district.

Majumdar alleged that police at Baguiati station had asked the family members of victims to “keep the murder under wraps”. “Although, their family members reported the matter to the police Baguiati station, the police reportedly asked them to keep the matter under wraps and not report it to the media,” he said.

The killings allegedly took place over a monetary dispute.

Atanu’s family received ransom calls and messages over money demands. However, the prime accused, Satyendra Chowdhury, along with four others have been arrested. He was arrested from a travel agent’s office near Howrah railway station.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
