Bengal: Youth allegedly kills brother to keep 'honour' of his mother

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his brother to keep his mother’s honour in a remote village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday.

Police said 28-year-old Kabirul Sheikh, a wage labourer, demanded money from his mother to buy liquor in an inebriated state. However, when she refused, Sheikh reportedly started abusing her in front of neighbours who had gathered at the spot seeing the two argue.

“Ijaj, the younger of the two, asked his elder brother not to abuse their mother and leave the house. Kabirul however, paid no heed and continued to abuse her. He also abused Ijaj and attacked him,” said Rakib Sheikh, a neighbour.

Also Read: Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in UP’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed

Seeing his brother abuse his mother in front of the villagers, Ijaz could not take it and stabbed his brother after which he fled.

“Ijaz brought a knife and stabbed his brother. When Kabirul fell down and lost consciousness, Ijaz fled from the spot,” said Sheikh.

The incident took place at Bhasaipaikar village in Shamserganj. Villagers rushed the victim to the local hospital at Anupnagar where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ijaz, who was hiding in a jute field, tried to flee on seeing the cops, but was intercepted and arrested later.

“On the basis of a written complaint, we have arrested Ijaj for the murder of his own brother. On Friday he will be produced before a Jangipur court. During preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he has killed his brother to keep the ‘honour’ of mother,” said a police official.