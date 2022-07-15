Home / India News / Bengal: Youth allegedly kills brother to keep 'honour' of his mother
india news

Bengal: Youth allegedly kills brother to keep 'honour' of his mother

Police said the son demanded money from his mother to buy liquor and, when she refused, he began abusing her in front of neighbours.
The incident took place at Bhasaipaikar village in Shamsergan. (File image)
The incident took place at Bhasaipaikar village in Shamsergan. (File image)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Copy Link
BySreyashi Pal

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his brother to keep his mother’s honour in a remote village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday.

Police said 28-year-old Kabirul Sheikh, a wage labourer, demanded money from his mother to buy liquor in an inebriated state. However, when she refused, Sheikh reportedly started abusing her in front of neighbours who had gathered at the spot seeing the two argue.

“Ijaj, the younger of the two, asked his elder brother not to abuse their mother and leave the house. Kabirul however, paid no heed and continued to abuse her. He also abused Ijaj and attacked him,” said Rakib Sheikh, a neighbour.

Also Read: Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in UP’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed

Seeing his brother abuse his mother in front of the villagers, Ijaz could not take it and stabbed his brother after which he fled.

“Ijaz brought a knife and stabbed his brother. When Kabirul fell down and lost consciousness, Ijaz fled from the spot,” said Sheikh.

The incident took place at Bhasaipaikar village in Shamserganj. Villagers rushed the victim to the local hospital at Anupnagar where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ijaz, who was hiding in a jute field, tried to flee on seeing the cops, but was intercepted and arrested later.

“On the basis of a written complaint, we have arrested Ijaj for the murder of his own brother. On Friday he will be produced before a Jangipur court. During preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he has killed his brother to keep the ‘honour’ of mother,” said a police official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal west bengal police
west bengal west bengal police
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out