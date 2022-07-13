Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed
The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The victim had multiple injury marks on her face and on other parts of the body.
The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The post-mortem report made available to the police late Wednesday noon confirmed that the minor was raped and murdered. Injury to the head has been described as the cause of death.
SP Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh said 15 suspects have been taken into custody by the police and are being interrogated. The girl lived in a village under the Kalyanpur police station of the district.
The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. When the family members checked with the school, they learnt that the victim did not reach the school. The same evening, the family filed a missing person report with the police.
The body was found after family members mounted a massive search. Some people went inside the hut, where they found a bag made of plastic fibres in which the body had been kept. Police believe that the victim was kidnapped on her way to school. The minor’s school bag was found lying by the road. Four police teams have been formed to solve this case, the police said.
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men's wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police, The police had initially registered case of accidental death.
S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him. Additional superintendent of police, Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
