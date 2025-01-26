Menu Explore
Two empty trains collide in Bengal’s Howrah; services affected

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 01:19 PM IST

The empty trains were being taken to the yard through parallel tracks at slow speed when the accident happened between Shalimar and Santragachi stations

Kolkata: Two coaches of Thirupati-Shalimar Express and one coach of a parcel train got derailed when the empty trains collided sideways near Padmapukur railway yard in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that one of the trains hit the other while changing tracks. (Representational image)
Preliminary inquiry indicated that one of the trains hit the other while changing tracks. (Representational image)

The empty trains were being taken to the yard through parallel tracks at slow speed when the accident happened between Shalimar and Santragachi stations.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that one of the trains hit the other while changing tracks.

“An inquiry has been ordered. Senior officials have gone to the spot. Several trains have to be rescheduled since the tracks are blocked,” a railway official said.

