Two empty trains collide in Bengal’s Howrah; services affected

Kolkata: Two coaches of Thirupati-Shalimar Express and one coach of a parcel train got derailed when the empty trains collided sideways near Padmapukur railway yard in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Preliminary inquiry indicated that one of the trains hit the other while changing tracks. (Representational image)

The empty trains were being taken to the yard through parallel tracks at slow speed when the accident happened between Shalimar and Santragachi stations.

“An inquiry has been ordered. Senior officials have gone to the spot. Several trains have to be rescheduled since the tracks are blocked,” a railway official said.