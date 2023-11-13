Two persons, including local TMC leader, murdered in West Bengal: Police
Locals said that the TMC leader Saifuddin Lashkar was a panchayat member while his wife was the panchayat-head
Two persons including a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader were shot dead by a group of assailants at Joynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas in the early hours of Monday, police said.
“There has been an incident in which two persons were killed. We have started a probe. One person has been arrested,” said a senior police officer of Baruipur police district.
In the early hours of Friday, some unidentified attackers intercepted him in front of his house and shot him. He died on the spot, police said.
Alerted by the sound of gunfire, villagers chased the miscreants and caught one of them while the others managed to flee. He was beaten to death, police added.
Later, police arrested one more accused from Usthi area in the same district.
Police are now trying to ascertain whether it was the fallout of a personal or political rivalry.
