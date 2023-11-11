Three members of a family found allegedly murdered in West Bengal town

Three members of a family, including a septuagenarian woman, were found dead in their house at Kanksa in West Bengal, around 160 km northwest of Kolkata, on Friday, police said. The victims include a 70-year-old woman. (Representative Image)

Even though none could be arrested even after 24 hours, police said they were looking for an unidentified man who was last seen entering the house. He was wearing a helmet.

The victims were identified as Sitadevi, 70, Simran Viswakarma, 22 and Sanku Biswakarma, 20.

“We received an information on Friday morning that three persons have been murdered in a house at Saradapally. Preliminary probe suggested that they were all strangulated,” said an officer of Asansol-Durgapur city police.

While the youth’s body was found in a courtyard, the two women’s bodies were found in separate rooms inside the house.

Simran’s father Dhananjay Viswakarma had gone to Assam with his wife to meet their elder daughter. As Simran had stayed back in their house at Kanksa, her maternal-grandmother and cousin had come from Bokaro to stay with her.

Dhananjay’s brother Raja stays in an adjacent house. While Raja claimed to have gone out for work, his wife told the police that she had seen a man, wearing a helmet, entering the house. A few hours later, she spotted Sanku’s body lying in the courtyard and raised an alarm, said a police officer.

“Like every day I had gone out for work. My wife informed me that there has bene a murder in the house and I rushed back. I don’t know what exactly happened,” Raja told the media.

Police said that according to the eyewitness the unidentified man had come on a motorcycle and was wearing a helmet.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON