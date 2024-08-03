Video: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rain; IMD warns of more showers

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the runway of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal after incessant downpour hit the city and nearby districts on Saturday as a low-pressure area turned into a deep depression. Rain Today Live Updates: Kolkata airport runway suffers major waterlogging.

The heavy rain caused waterlogging in Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake, and Barrackpore. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the situation would persist throughout the day.

Police reported ankle-deep water in central and south Kolkata, but traffic was not disrupted. Some areas experienced up to 7 cm of rainfall since Friday afternoon.

Why Kolkata hit by heavy rain?

"The low pressure over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal turned into a deep depression, moving towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This, along with an active monsoon trough over southern West Bengal, caused the rains," the official explained.

West Bengal weather updates

The suthern districts, including Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas, will continue to experience showers for the next 12 hours. The MeT Department also warned of thunderstorms and lightning.

A 'yellow' alert for heavy rain up to 11 cm was issued for the Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rains was issued for Purulia, Murshidabad, Malda, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong. A 'red' alert for up to 20 cm of rainfall was issued for Alipurduar.

On Friday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees, 0.6 degrees below normal.

