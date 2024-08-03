Wayanad tragedy: What is ‘dark tourism'? What does Kerala Police warning mean for tourists?

Amid the ongoing rescue efforts in Wayanad, following devastating landslides, the Kerala Police has issued a warning to tourists against ‘dark tourism’, noting that it could hinder rescue operations. Wayanad: A military special dog during a search operation to trace bodies from the landslide-hit area, at Chooralmala in Wayanad, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.(PTI)

The Kerala Police department posted a warning on social media and wrote, “Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations.”

As many as 300 people have died and over 250 have been injured in the massive landslides that struck Wayanad district in the early hours of July 30. Hundreds are still feared missing.

ALSO READ- Wayanad landslides Day 5: Rescuers hoping against hope as 300 still missing in Kerala district

What is dark tourism?

Dark tourism refers to visiting locations connected to death and tragedy. The term, coined in 1996 by J. John Lennon and Malcolm Foley of Glasgow Caledonian University, describes travel to sites marked by historical suffering or disaster, says Pina Travels in a blog post.

These destinations often include places of atrocities, natural disasters, genocide, or infamous deaths.

The Kerala Police urged the public to cooperate and avoid visiting disaster-stricken areas to ensure the smooth progress of rescue and relief operations. But is dark tourism always negative?

ALSO READ- Wayanad landslide survivors urged elephant to spare them: 'Could see eyes welling up'

Alternate view on dark tourism

Dark tourism can serve as an educational tool, offering a chance to engage with history and reflect on tragedy. Visiting these sites often makes tragic events feel more tangible, providing a humanising experience, says Pina Travels.

ALSO READ- How older landslide led to Wayanad tragedy: ISRO shows in before-after images

Three top sites of dark tourism

Chernobyl (Ukraine) - The site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, Chernobyl has become a major dark tourism destination with guided tours.

Auschwitz-Birkenau (Poland) - The largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp during World War II, Auschwitz-Birkenau receives several lakhs visitors annually who come to learn about the Holocaust.

Pompeii (Italy) - The ancient city of Pompeii was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. The site offers a glimpse into life and death in the Roman Empire, preserved in volcanic ash.