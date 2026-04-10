Video row: AIMIM withdraws alliance with Humayun Kabir’s AJUP in West Bengal

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Friday that it was withdrawing its alliance with the Humayun Kabir-led Aam Janata Unnayan Party in West Bengal hours after a controversial clip purportedly featuring Kabir was released by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Kabir termed the video as AI-generated and threatened to take legal action. (File Mint photo)

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“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” stated a post by AIMIM on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The TMC on Thursday shared a purported video of Humayun Kabir in which the former party leader alleged claims of proximity with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC on Thursday shared a purported video of Humayun Kabir in which the former party leader alleged claims of proximity with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 19-minute clip, the authenticity of which HT could not verify, Kabir purportedly mentioned a few words that sounded like “PMO,” “Mohan Yadav,” “Assam chief minister” and “Suvendu Adhikari.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 19-minute clip, the authenticity of which HT could not verify, Kabir purportedly mentioned a few words that sounded like “PMO,” “Mohan Yadav,” “Assam chief minister” and “Suvendu Adhikari.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A man Kabir was purportedly talking to could not be seen. The video was shot indoors in low light conditions. The audio, too, was not very clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A man Kabir was purportedly talking to could not be seen. The video was shot indoors in low light conditions. The audio, too, was not very clear. {{/usCountry}}

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“I need ₹1000 crore… ₹300 crore in advance....,” Kabir purportedly said in disjointed sentences during a conversation in Hindi.

Kabir, the sitting legislator from Murshidabad district’s Bharatpur seat, was suspended from TMC for laying the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid on December 6, 2025. Days later, he launched his own party AJUP to contest the coming polls in alliance with the Hyderabad-based AIMIM.

“He (Owaisi) is free to take his decision. I won’t comment on that. Personally, I respect him. He is a highly educated and senior leader. As far as I know they have fielded candidates in 14 seats across Bengal. The last date for filing nominations for both the phases are over. So even if his party wants or my party wants to field candidates independently, it won’t be possible,” Kabir told media persons.

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Kabir termed the video as AI-generated and threatened to take legal action.

A reaction from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

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