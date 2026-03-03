Was with TMC earlier, and I still am: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s son-in-law

Raihan Ali, the son-in-law of suspended Trinamool Congress MLA and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir, confirmed his allegiance to the state’s ruling party on Tuesday. The development came days after the Murshidabad district police served him a notice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). Ali, who married Kabir’s daughter Nazma Sultana almost a decade ago, told HT that he was always with TMC. (HT sourced photo)

Ali, who married Kabir’s daughter Nazma Sultana almost a decade ago, told HT that he was always with TMC.

“I was with TMC earlier, and I still am. Many people may not have seen me actively participating in politics on the field but that, too, will change soon,” Ali said.

“My decision to work actively for TMC has nothing to do with the NDPS case,” Ali added.

Also Read: Police summon son-in-law of suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in narcotics case

He did not appear before police for questioning on February 28 citing personal reasons.

Humayun Kabir was suspended from TMC for laying the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid on December 6 and launching JUP to contest the coming polls in alliance with parties like the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Ali said that his father, Shariful Islam, will also join TMC. The family owns several businesses in Murshidabad’s Lalgola, including brick kilns.

“You will see me working actively for TMC in the run-up to the assembly polls. I am inspired by the development work being carried out under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee,” Ali told HT.

Kabir’s son-in-law was served notice under NDPS Act days after the police froze 14 properties and 15 bank accounts linked to him, his father and his wife on February 8 and 9 under Section 68(F) of NDPS Act following court orders in a 2025 narcotics case.

On February 26, Kabir called the police action “a conspiracy” and said, “Four days ago, Raihan was asked to join TMC and contest the district’s Lalgola assembly seat. He refused. Now a notice has been served in a concocted case.”

TMC MLA from Lalgola, Mohammad Ali, welcomed Ali’s decision.

“Being part of TMC doesn’t require one to be visibly active in the field. If Raihan wishes to strengthen TMC ahead of the elections then we welcome him with open arms,” the MLA said.