Police summon son-in-law of suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in narcotics case

Police in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Thursday served a notice to Raihan Ali, the son-in-law of suspended Trinamool Congress MLA and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , asking him to appear for questioning on February 28. Suspended TMC lawmaker Humayun Kabir. (ANI)

This comes days after the police seized 14 properties and 15 bank accounts linked to Ali, his father, Shariful Islam, and Humayun Kabir’s daughter, Nazma Sultana, on February 8 and 9 under the NDPS Act following court orders in a 2025 case.

Kabir, who was suspended from TMC for laying the foundation stone of a mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s demolished Babri Masjid on December 6 and launching JUP, described Thursday’s police action as “a conspiracy.”

“Four days ago, Raihan was asked to join TMC and contest the Lalgola assembly seat. He refused. Now a notice has been served in a concocted case,” Kabir said.

He said Ali is not involved in politics or drug trafficking. “He will neither seek an anticipatory bail nor appear at the police station on February 28. Any attempt to arrest him will have consequences.”

A police officer dealing with the NDPS case said Ali has been summoned in connection with an investigation into heroin trafficking. “Investigations pointed to Ali’s suspected involvement in the narcotics trade. The notice requires his presence to assist in the probe related to the case registered on February 8,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

On February 17, the land revenue department issued a notice accusing Kabir’s wife, Mira Sultana, of illegally constructing a residential building on agricultural land at Manikyahar village.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh dismissed Kabir’s allegations. “These are purely administrative matters,” Ghosh said.