Visva-Bharati serves show cause notice to 7 faculty members over ‘defamatory’ note

The Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal has issued show-cause notices to seven faculty members for signing a leaflet, alleging that it contained “misleading and false information with defamatory views on the vice chancellor”. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The development came ahead of the visit by President Droupadi Murmu to the only central university in the eastern state. The President on Tuesday is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati, which was set up by Rabindranath Tagore at Bolpur in Birbhum in 1921.

“It has come to the notice of the university authority that you have signed and circulated a leaflet in the name of Visva-Bharati Bachao Committee spreading misleading and false information on Visva-Bharati with defamatory views on the vice chancellor,” the show-cause letter stated.

The seven faculty members have been asked to reply within three days stating why disciplinary actions will not be taken against them. The leaflet in Bengali was signed by them in February this year.

Meanwhile, a section of the faculty members on Monday sent an email to President Murmu requesting her to take urgent remedial actions and save the institute while lashing out at the vice chancellor.

“Sadly, the situation at Visva-Bharati has reached an alarming state in the last few years. In the NIRF ranking Visva-Bharati’s position has gone down from 31 to 98 and NAAC has given a very poor grade. There is no effort for academic and infrastructural development,” the letter to the President stated.

Bidyut Chakrabarty took over as vice chancellor of the Visva-Bharati in 2018.

The campus has recently witnessed a number of agitations following suspension of teachers and students.

The university hit the headlines after it threatened to evict Nobel laureate Amartya Sen from a portion of his ancestral land that the institution claims to be an illegal occupation.