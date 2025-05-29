WB: Man murders parents in Burdwan; goes on stabbing spree in North 24 Parganas

A 35-year-old civil engineer on Wednesday killed his parents in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district by slitting their throats and then went on a stabbing-spree in North 24 Parganas district, injuring four persons, the police said. Representational image.

Locals caught the accused and assaulted him before he was arrested by the police. Later, a mob ransacked the Bongaon police station in North 24 Parganas demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

“The accused killed his parents at Memari in East Burdwan district and later came to Bongaon in North 24 Parganas where he stabbed four people. He has been arrested,” Dinesh Kumar, superintendent of police of Bangaon, said.

According to the police, the accused passed out of Jadavpur University with a degree in civil engineering a few years ago and was employed in Delhi.

“Prima facie, it appears that he was suffering from mental health issues. Around six months ago, he went missing from Delhi and two months back he was traced to Dehradun. His father had brought him back home after that and since then he has been staying in Memari with his parents. He also got divorced around three years ago,” said an officer of Memari police station.

The investigation revealed that he killed his parents in their sleep and then dragged the bodies on to the road and fled. Locals found the dead bodies and informed the police.

Later Wednesday evening, the accused went to Bangaon and stabbed four people before he was caught by locals.

“While being assaulted by locals, he first confessed that he killed his parents. He claimed that his parents couldn’t tolerate poor people, and he was disturbed by them. During preliminary interrogation he confessed to the murders,” said an officer.

Later in the night, a mob of around 100 people ransacked the Bangaon police station, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

“A few police personnel were injured. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob. We have arrested 10 people in connection with the violence,” Kumar said.