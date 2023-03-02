West Bengal: 12 children die of Adenovirus infection; CM says seasonal flu

At least 12 children, infected with Adenovirus, have died in state-run hospitals in West Bengal in the last one month, while around 5,213 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARI) have been reported, a health official said on Thursday. The state health department launched a helpline (1800-313-444-222) number and also set up a separate control room to monitor the situation (Representative Photo)

However, the state has termed respiratory infections as “very common during the ongoing season.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday held an emergency meeting on the evolving situation and expressed grief over the death of the children and assured proper medical treatment for those infected.

“The death of every child is unfortunate. Underweight and premature babies with comorbidities are mostly at risk. There is nothing to fear. We have readied around 5,000 beds and 600 doctors,” she said.

However, the government while ruling out a possibility of a viral epidemic, said the current situation is a seasonal surge. “The number of Adenovirus infections are going down,” said a press note issued by the state.

“Unnecessary panic is forcing people to hospitals,” Banerjee said.

Following the Wednesday meeting, the state health department launched a helpline (1800-313-444-222) number and also set up a separate control room to monitor the situation. Separate paediatric ARI clinics were also started in every secondary and tertiary care hospitals.

State chief secretary KH Dwivedi also said that there is no reason for the people to panic as this is very normal around this time of the year. He said that the district hospitals have also been advised not to unnecessarily refer cases to city hospitals.

“We are alert and monitoring the situation. It is happening in all states,” said Dwivedi.