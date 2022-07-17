West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said.
“The Union government has set a target to reduce Kala Azar cases to less than one per 10,000 population at block level to eliminate the disease. In West Bengal we are well within the target. There is no outbreak and this is not a cause for concern,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, director of health services in the state.
Kala-azar or Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) is a complex disease, caused by the parasite, Leishmania donovani, and is transmitted by sandfly Phlebotomine argentipus. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
“The cases were detected during surveillance to bring down the numbers further. Kala Azar has been endemic to these 11 districts for a long time and cases have been reported from these districts in the past too. There has bene no spread or outbreak. It is good that such cases have been reported during surveillance. This will help us to further bring down the number of cases,” said a senior health official.
-
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
-
Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles
Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action. Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police, Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.
-
Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train
A video from Bengaluru has been shared by the ministry of railways that shows a man being saved from the tracks just seconds before a train came speeding by. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to climb to the platform.
-
Karnataka will be malaria-free by 2025: Health minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country. "I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.
-
Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police's crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
